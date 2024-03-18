Chippewa Co. man wins $500,000 playing Michigan Lottery game

By Michigan Lottery Cash Multiplier

LANSING – Winning a $500,000 prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s $500,000 Cash Multiplier instant game nearly brought a Chippewa County man to tears.

The lucky 59-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought the winning ticket at the Detour EZ Mart, located at 169 Ontario Street in De Tour Village. De Tour Village is about 55 miles east of St. Ignace in the Upper Peninsula.

“I buy instant tickets every day, typically on my way to work,” said the player. “The gas station I usually stop at had a new person working, and I said: ‘The new clerk is going to sell me a big winner today!’ When I scratched off the ticket and saw the $500,000 prize, I had to count the zeros multiple times to make sure I was reading it right. I was so happy I almost cried!”

The lucky player visited lottery headquarters recently to claim his big prize. With his winnings, he plans to retire, fix up his home, and invest.

“Winning hasn’t fully sunk in yet, but it’s such a relief,” said the player. “It’s going to allow me to take care of some things that have been on my list and live comfortably.”



