Postponed twice, LSSU students finally get a chance to burn a snowman

SAULT STE. MARIE — The 53rd Annual Snowman Burning took place at Lake Superior State University two days later than expected.

Ironically, blustery winter winds the past two days forced the fire department to postpone the event celebrating the end of winter.

A couple hundred of people attended the event when it finally happened Thursday night.

Advertisement

There was some poetry read before the 12-foot snowman was set ablaze. This year’s theme was “Flames of Renewal: Blazing a Path to Spring.”

“It’s sad to see it one last time for me, but all things must go on,” said Rhys Wazny, a fifth-year senior from St. Charles, MI. “This is our burning for renewal. With every flare comes something new.”

LSSU Fire Science students were on the scene to monitor the fire.