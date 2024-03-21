Cheboygan Co. Sheriff’s Office holds public forum to address online scams

Like most of Northern Michigan, the Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Office has seen a rise in online scams.

They’re holding a public forum on April 4 to help inform the public of the risks and warning signs of internet scams.

The Sheriff’s Office said the rise can be attributed advancements in technology and increasing dependency on the internet to conduct business. They hope the public will come, because they say even learning one thing you didn’t know could keep you from losing money.

“We’re going to list some of the things that we are seeing lately, especially just to give people a heads up – brush up on what they should be doing. Sometimes you don’t think about it, and sometimes people get pretty creative at trapping you into things,” said Undersheriff Josh Ginop.

The forum is 12:30 p.m., Thursday, April 4 at the Cheboygan County Senior Center.