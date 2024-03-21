Application period opens for Match on Main grants in Cadillac

CADILLAC — The City of Cadillac has opened up the 2024 round of Match on Main grants. The grants are offered through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC).

The grants, up to $25,000, are open to mom-and-pop businesses located in the Downtown Development Authority District or the Cadillac West Corridor Authority.

John Wallace, Community Development director, said they have received at least one grant recipient for the last four grant cycles, and they are hopeful that success will continue this year.

Wallace said the grants are geared mainly for making improvements inside of businesses. They can’t be used for exterior improvements, but things like outdoor seating are allowed.

“A lot of businesses go through a lot of lean months during the year where the tourist trade falls off. And when that happens, the profit margins aren’t that good and they’re trying to make it through the year heavily on what their summer incomes are from that business. It becomes very difficult to cover those costs if you don’t have some kind of subsidy from these grants,” said Wallace.

The deadline to apply is April 8. To find more information on applying, go to the city’s website.