The oldest creature you can see without a microscope

In 1924, a boy was born in China who would transform the Michigan iron industry and discover what was, at the time, considered the oldest macroscopic fossil ever.

This is the story of Tsu-Ming Han and Grypania.

To watch the full video visit the Alexis Dahl YouTube channel. For more information on Alexis and more of her adventures in Northern Michigan visit the Alexis Dahl website.