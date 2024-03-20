Electric bikes could be welcome on state trails this spring

The 3,000 miles of nonmotorized state park-managed trails open to bicycles could soon allow class 1 and 2 e-bikes on both paved and natural surface trails, as soon as this spring.

Under current Michigan law, only Class 1 e-bikes that are pedal-assisted and can go up to 20 miles per hour – are allowed on improved surface trails, which are trails that are paved or consist of gravel or asphalt. Current law also allows for local entities to expand or further regulate e-bike usage in their respective communities.

The proposed DNR land use change would expand allowable e-bike use to include Class 1 e-bikes on natural surface, nonmotorized trails on state park-managed land open to bicycles. This expansion would not apply on wildlife or state forest land trails that are open to bicycles. Also, Class 3 e-bikes, which are pedal-assisted and have a maximum speed of 28 miles per hour, would remain prohibited on any state-managed land under the new policy.

The trails impacted by this proposed change may be viewed on the DNR’s interactive nonmotorized trail map. If the proposal is approved, signage indicating allowable e-bike use would be placed at trailheads.

As e-bike use grows across the country, with many states approving areas for their use, the Michigan DNR’s decision to expand use on specific state-managed trails involved many months of research and discussion by DNR staff and trail user groups.

“The DNR’s decision to move forward with this proposed land use change wasn’t based on a desire to be trendy, but rather on providing individuals with more recreation options while also being conscientious of our state’s natural and cultural resources,” said Nicole Hunt, regulatory unit manager with the DNR.

The DNR is seeking public input on the matter through an online survey. The e-bike survey may be accessed directly at research.net/r/DNR-E-BIKE.

“We look forward to receiving this important public feedback about this proposed policy change,” Tim Novak, the DNR’s state trails coordinator said. “We are sharing this survey widely in hopes of receiving input from as many people and perspectives as possible.”

Learn more about what qualifies as an e-bike in Michigan, the current e-bike policy on state-managed park land and survey details at Michigan.gov/DNR/Ebikes.

“This change would make trails more accessible for people who may not have the physical ability to ride a traditional bike,” said Novak. “This would include individuals living with disabilities, older adults and really anyone who wishes to experience some assistance as they ride a bicycle. Class 1 e-bikes require pedaling, providing a great health benefit to riders.”