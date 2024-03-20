Cherry Capital Airport adds nonstop Saturday flights to Connecticut this summer

TRAVERSE CITY — Cherry Capital Airport (TVC) continues to add to their list of nonstop flights out of Traverse City.

Starting June 15, Avelo Airlines and TVC will provide travelers with nonstop trips to New Haven, Connecticut. Flights will take off every Saturday, with tickets as low as $62 one way.

Avelo said they feel it’s important to bring major airline services to smaller communities.

“As someone who’s used to traveling to smaller airports, you’re getting on a little, tiny airplane, going somewhere else, waiting two hours and then getting to your destination. This is a game changer,” said Courtney Goff, Avelo Airlines communications manager.

You can book your flight on the Cherry Capital Airport website.