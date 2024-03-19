Man tries to kidnap child out of motel window, Antrim Co. deputies say

ANTRIM COUNTY - The Antrim County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that a babysitter and her husband prevented a tragedy by stopping a kidnapper.

On March 14 at 9:18 p.m., the Antrim County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a man attempting to abduct a 3-year-old child through a window at a motel in Mancelona Township, deputies said.

The 3-year-old was in a motel room with his babysitter and other children when a 27-year-old Mancelona Township male opened the window of the room and attempted to pull the child out of the window, they said.

Advertisement

The babysitter was able to pull the child to safety, deputies said.

The babysitter’s husband then arrived in the room, about the same time the 27-year-old tried to enter through the front door, deputies said.

The 27-year-old was forced out of the room, and a neighbor came to help, deputies said.

The suspect was detained at the scene until deputes arrived and took him into custody. He is charged with attempted kidnapping/child enticement, home invasion first degree, breaking and entering with intent, and habitual offender fourth.

9&10 News will have more tonight on this developing story.