Mio man arrested on charges of multiple sex crimes against a child

Justin Lee Taylor (Derrick Carroll)

OSCODA COUNTY — Michigan State Police said Monday that a Mio man has been charged with multiple sex crimes against a child.

In February 2024, troopers from the Michigan State Police Alpena Post were requested to investigate sexual allegations made by a child that had occurred earlier that year, troopers said.

The victim was interviewed, and the investigation led to an arrest warrant being authorized on March 11 for 38-year-old Justin Lee Taylor from Mio, troopers said.

Taylor was arrested later that day at his residence and taken to the Oscoda County Jail, officials said.

Taylor was arraigned in the 81st District Court in Oscoda County on one count of criminal sexual conduct fourth degree victim between 13-16, one count of accosting children for immoral purposes, and one count of indecent exposure.



