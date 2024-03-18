Great Lakes Environmental Festival to hold expo on Earth Day

The Four: Bay Area Recycling for Charities Escape Pods & Pick-Up Services – Part 01... (Bill Froehlich)

The Great Lakes Environmental Festival announced Monday that its third annual Earth Day Expo on April 20, featuring speakers discussing environmental topics.

The Expo will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the Saturday of Earth Day weekend at the Manistee High School. Presenters will discuss water conservation, changing food consumption with climate change, biodegradable packaging and potential green energy sources.

The only speaker announced so far is Joan Rose, a water microbiologist at Michigan State University who studies water quality and waterborne health threats.

Advertisement

The event is free for all attendees.

The Expo will also feature local businesses and organizations, documentary viewings and student media and art showcases. Attendees can also test drive an electric vehicle from a local dealer.

The organization is also holding an opening gala the night of April 19 featuring dinner and Rose, with music provided by Russ Franzen.

Tickets for the gala can be purchased here until April 5.