Gotion files lawsuit against Green Charter Township

Green Charter township’s board was “disappointed” after Gotion filed a federal lawsuit last week.

Township Supervisor Jason Kruse said it wasn’t the outcome he had hoped for.

“I’m just very disappointed that we didn’t have further dialog with Gotion and Chuck Thelen. It just didn’t happen,” said Kruse.

The company slated to develop a $2.4 billion electric vehicle battery plant in the area.

Gotion served the township Friday afternoon over what the company said is a breach of contract.

The township’s board was recalled last November over its support of Gotion.

The new board reverses a resolution to support bringing Gotion to the township and pulled its approval of a water expansion to the Gotion site.

Kruse said despite the lawsuit, they plan to continue to take the time needed to critically review the contracts signed by the former Green Charter township board, saying they have a right to due process.

“We were open to further conversations, but I’m not going to have this township bullied into participating. What a private entity or what Lansing wants or for that matter. We have the right to review those plans and listen to our constituents and have our constituents ring in exactly what they want in this area. It doesn’t mean it’s a pro Goshen thing or a no Goshen thing. It simply means process,” said Kruse.

9&10 News reached out to Gotion for comment. They declined an interview but sent this statement from Gotion spokesperson Chuck Thelen.

“It’s unfortunate that Gotion has had to resort to litigation to get the township to comply with their obligations under the agreement. we’re unable to comment further since this is now an ongoing legal matter.”