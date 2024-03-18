Cheboygan police ask for public’s help finding missing man with no phone, car

David John Demara

CHEBOYGAN — The Cheboygan Police Department is seeking the public’s help in located a missing vulnerable adult male.

David John Demara was last seen Friday morning, March 15, at 12:35 a.m. walking away from the Next Door Food Store on 309 E. State St. in Cheboygan. Police say David lives close to the store.

They say David does not have a phone or access to a vehicle.

He is a white male, 51, approximately 6′2″ tall and weighs between 160-190 lbs. He has a shaved head with short grey hair. David was last seen wearing a green short-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, brown boots and a pair of black-framed glasses.

Police are asking people in the Cheboygan area to check any unlocked sheds or trailers on their property in case David is inside.

If you have any information, please contact the Cheboygan Police Department at 231-627-4321 or call 911.

