Haley’s Hot Takes: Lenny Kravitz, “Kenergy”, and more!

Beyoncé has revealed the name of her new album. On her website, “Cowboy Carter” was announced on Tuesday. The album is a country album and will be released on March 29th.

Lenny Kravitz has another accomplishment! This past week, he was just honors with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His daughter, actress Zoe Kravitz and actor Denzel Washington both spoke at the event.

This past Sunday, the Oscars hosted a bunch of stars in California. What a night it was! Ryan Gosling sang the nominated song “I’m Just Ken” and it was quite the performance!

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell also set a new record at the Oscars! They became the two youngest two-time winners in Oscars history. This is after winning best song for the “Barbie” soundtrack. They first won back in 2022 for their song in James Bond film “No Time to Die”.

Voting is now open for the CMT Music Awards! Artists like Kelsea Ballerini, Jelly Roll, and Reba are all nominated for awards this year. Make sure you watch on April 7th to see who wins!

Another award show to be on the look out for is the Daytime Emmys! This will be in June, just six months after the last ceremony. Cannot wait to see the winner!

