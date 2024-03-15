Garden Theater in Frankfort plans to transition to solar energy

FRANKFORT — The Garden Theater announced plans to go green, partnering with CBS Solar to power their building.

They launched fundraising efforts in November to put solar panels on their roof. They currently have the roof sectioned off and bracketed to hold the solar panels.

The CEO of CBS Solar said they love being able to help the community.

Advertisement

“It means a lot because it’s a coming together. It’s a team effort and we want to be part of that team. We’re excited about it. We hope other communities do things like this,” Allan O’Shea, CEO of CBS Solar.

The theater is still working to raise the additional funds required to pay for the panels.