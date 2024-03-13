Organic vs. inorganic - meaningful or marketing scheme?

These days of sky-high food prices, it is becoming increasingly difficult to eat healthy. Add to this tough situation that some brands misrepresent their products to “trick” consumers into thinking that their products are healthy options when that could not be further from the truth.

What does organic actually mean? How are some products able to claim they are organic when they are not? And how can we shop smarter during these difficult times?

We welcome health expert Courtney Lorenz to the studio to discuss the differences between organic goods and inorganic goods for Wellness Wednesday.

If you would like more information on Courtney, visit the Cultured Kombucha website.