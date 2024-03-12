Turtle Creek Casino’s Cash in on Kindess presents donation to Step Up Northern Michigan

TRAVERSE CITY — This month, Turtle Creek Casino donated to Step Up Northern Michigan for their Cash in on Kindness campaign.

Step Up Northern Michigan is an organization that helps at-risk students. Turtle Creek presented them a check for more than $4,000.

“I want to pass that onto my kids, giving back to the community and showing that we have to help each other out. I mean, why would you do anything different? We’re also inspiring a lot of the students that we work with to do the same thing,” said Cathy O’Connor, Step Up NMI founder and president.

In addition to monetary donations, Step Up also accepts items like hygiene products, clothing and gift cards for gas or groceries. They’re also always looking for volunteers.