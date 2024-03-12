CMU brings new hub for online learning, rural health and more to Traverse City

TRAVERSE CITY — Central Michigan University is bringing a new outreach hub to Traverse City.

The hub in the Traverse Connect Building will house the Innovation and Online program and the CMU Rural Health Equity Institute.

In addition to the Traverse City location, CMU’s Innovation and Online program will continue to be part of NMC’s University Center. CMU said growth in Northern Michigan has created a need for the university to grow its outreach as well.

“Having a center and partnering with Traverse Connect and being in a location that gives us the presence that we have now, it really does give us an opportunity to connect more with those that are in...the health community and health care community across the region,” said Kaleb Patrick, CMU Interim Vice President for Innovation and Online.

They plan to finish construction on the hub by the end of May.