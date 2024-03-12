2 killed in head-on crash in Alpena Co.

ALPENA COUNTY — Michigan State Police said Tuesday that two people were killed in a head-on crash Monday.

On March 11 at 7:48 p.m., troopers from the Michigan State Police Alpena Post were called to a report of a two-vehicle personal injury crash on US-23 Highway between North Partridge Point Road and South Partridge Point Road in Alpena Township.

The initial investigation revealed a 2004 Dodge Ram truck was southbound on US-23 driven by a 21-year-old Harrisville man, troopers said. There were two passengers inside the truck, a 19-year-old Ossineke man and a 21-year-old man from Lincoln, troopers said.

A witness told troopers that the truck was driving over the posted speed limit and weaving prior to the crash.

A 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche was traveling north on US-23 driven by a 28-year-old Ossineke man, and for unknown reasons, the Dodge Ram crossed the centerline and struck the Chevrolet Avalanche head on, troopers said.

The 19-year-old passenger in the Dodge Ram was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said. The driver of the Chevrolet Avalanche was extracted from his vehicle and later died at the hospital, they reported.

The driver of the Dodge Ram and his other passenger, the 21-year-old man from Lincoln, were both taken to MyMichigan Medical Center in Alpena and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation.