Interlochen Center for the Arts alumni make it to the Oscars

INTERLOCHEN — It may seem far away from Hollywood, but Northern Michigan was represented at the Oscars ceremony Sunday night.

Da’vine Joy Randolph received an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Mary Lamb in “The Holdovers.” Ian Jones, director of engagement at Interlochen Center for the Arts, said Randolph’s win makes four alumni who have been honored with Academy Awards.

Randolph attended in 2003, studying voice, then came back in 2005 as a camp counsellor in their junior division.

Interlochen said it means a lot to have an alumni receive national recognition for their work. They also said Randolph isn’t the only alum being recognized for their work this year.

“We’re very excited that we have two alumni who are nominated,” said Ian Jones, director of engagement. “Lots of talk this Oscar season about the great work of our alumni and our current students.”

Laura Carpman was nominated for Best Original Score for the movie “American Fiction,” which also was nominated for best picture. Jones said Carpman attended Interlochen back in the 80s.