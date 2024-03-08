National Cherry Festival, Cherry Capital Airport dispute leaves air show in question

The future of a main attraction at the National Cherry Festival, the airshow, that brings in hundreds of thousands of spectators is up in the air.

The Cherry Festival’s Executive Director, Kat Paye, stated that there are serious concerns about the popular event.

The festival claims the Northwest Regional Airport Authority, which operates Cherry Capital Airport, is to blame.

Advertisement

The director of the National Cherry Festival Air Show, Christian Smith said the NRAA is pushing the festival air show to sign an agreement that would give the airport unilateral control over the event.

“It’s been very demanding and one sided. They’ve preached a collaborative effort and a task force when in reality, any time that we meet or speak it is here is our agreement, it’s our way or the highway,” said Smith.

Smith said the agreement they’ve been offered is very one sided-and demanding.

“It would give them control over the show, their agreement that they’ve put forward continues to minimize our air show and eventually just eliminate it after 2026 or make it so impossible to put on,” said Smith.

Advertisement

But TVC CEO, Kevin Klein said they have safety concerns because of the growth of the airport over the years.

Klein said they are just trying to figure out a balance between the air show and normal airport operations.

“That’s what we do for everybody. And so, we’ve presented an agreement to the Cherry Festival for which they want total control of the airport. They want to shut the airport down for multiple hours,” said Klein.

Smith said the air show should have minimal impact on airport operations.

Advertisement

“There is six and a half hours of our four days that we are using our air show that actually affect air carrier schedules. It’s while the United States Navy Blue Angels are up in the air. And that’s what we’ve hired a team of professionals to come in and help us manage,” said Smith.

Smith said with proactive planning it can result in zero impact, but Klein said that’s not true.

“They’re minimizing that impact. It really impacts Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday or Sunday. So, it really comes back when you analyze there is about 70 air carrier flights that they’re that they’re impacting,” said Klein.

Klein said an average of 78 flights equals about one day of all traffic for the airlines in the summertime.

Advertisement

The air show claimed that the Airport Authority is overstepping their powers. The air show happens over West Grand Traverse Bay.

Smith said runways at the airport can be used by anyone.

“Just like a highway, anyone can use them. We park them in private areas and then our team successfully deconflict the air carrier schedule. So, there is very, very minimal impact to the airport itself,” said Smith.

Klein said the air show is 2.1 miles away from the airport, and when you have high performance aircrafts in the skies, the airport shuts down for a five-mile radius.

Both sides say they hope to come to some kind of agreement. But the airport authority says that has to happen at least 60 days before the show.