Isabella County enacts hiring freeze after failed operating millage

MT. PLEASANT — Isabella County issued a hiring freeze after their recent 2.5 mill operating tax proposal failed to gain support.

Administrators warned people in the area last week that county services would be impacted.

Isabella County commissioner chair Tobin Hope said the commissioners voted for a hiring freeze while they take a look at their budget for possible cuts.

“Given the current financial circumstances, it would not be prudent to bring in new hires at this time,” said Hope.

Hope said the freeze will impact departments that are funded through their general fund, which includes the sheriff’s, prosecutor’s and clerk’s office. Departments like Fire, EMS, and Parks and Recreation will not be impacted by the freeze.

“Everything’s more expensive nowadays, and it’s kind of caught up to us here at the county. Wages and benefits, contracted services, we’ll do it with less money. We’ll be a little leaner and we’ll streamline things wherever we can. We will look at everything that does not involve positions first and then see where we are,” said Hope.

Hope did not give specific details on the cuts, but he did say one area they will be looking at is non-essential services.

He also said the budget took a hit with the unexpected costs surrounding asbestos at the county building that complicated the recent election.