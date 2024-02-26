Early voting successful in Isabella County despite county building closure

ISABELLA COUNTY — The Isabella County building remains closed down after asbestos was found through the building back in October of last year, impacting where early voting took place.

But even with having to move early voting off site because of this closure, Isabella’s County Clerk Minde Lux said it went smoothly for the county.

“The very first day was a little, how would I say it? Dicey. Just because everything was new. Once we all started to get into it, each day got easier and easier. People started noticing where we are located,” said Lux.

Advertisement

Early voting was moved to a space at the Stadium Mall.

“We picked this place just because it was an easy in, easy out for people and also because Mission Street has a lot of visibility. We didn’t want to hide it in a certain township, and then people will have a more difficult way getting there,” said Lux.

She said luckily because early voting was new, it didn’t make things more difficult to hold it there.

“Nobody knew anything about the nine days early voting to begin with before it all started. So, postcards went out to everyone, letting them know the location and everybody who came here, they found us fine,” said Lux.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, work continues over at the county building.

“I know it’s coming along at the county building. They have the third floor completely gutted,” said Lux.

County Administrator Nicole Frost said they are in the process of removing the asbestos.

“The abatement activities are involving the removal of every interior wall of the entire 27,000 square foot building. So that’s going to take a while,” she said.

Advertisement

Frost said they hope to move back in by the end of 2024 and have the building back open to the public soon after

“Our absolute hope is January 1, 2025. And I think we would be all settled if we’re able to move back in December,” said Frost.

Right now, all county services are still available. They have a temporary downsized location on Pickard Street.

“It’s extremely disruptive, extremely disruptive. No one had extra time in their schedule to address this with. And so that’s been the tough thing is because everyone’s had to keep operations going,” said Frost.

Advertisement

She said they’re looking forward to moving back, even though it will be different.

“I worry about long-term long-standing employees who have always worked in that building always went to the same office, always had this routine that the spaces that we envisioned going back to aren’t there anymore. And I worry about that disruption the most,” said Frost.