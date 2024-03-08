Haley’s Hot Takes: Broadway, Anne Hathaway, and More!

Broadway is coming to Grand Rapids! Last Monday the Broadway GR announced their line-up for the 2024-2025 season. Personally, I am so excited! Some shows coming to town are “Beetlejuice”, “Mamma Mia”, and “Hamilton”. “Beetlejuice” will kick off the season in October 2024 and “Hamilton” will end it all the way in the summer of 2025. Season tickets are on sale now!

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are back together on the big screen. This past Monday, Smith posted an Instagram post of the actors on set for “Bad Boys 4″. The movie is set to premiere on June 7th. This is one of the first project Will has been apart of since he slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

Another new movie to be on the look out for is called “The Idea of You”. The first trailer just dropped Wednesday and it is definitely interesting. The movie stars Anne Hathaway, who plays a mom who falls in love with a young boyband popstar and Nicholas Galitzine, who plays the heartthrob. The movie comes out on Amazon Prime on May 2nd.

Advertisement

This is a random connection! Lindsay Lohan’s infant son has two surprising godparents, and that is NBA star Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha! Lohan told “The Tonight Show” earlier this week that her and Ayesha hit it off when they first met. They are also both starring in the new Netflix rom-com, “Irish Wish”. The Curry’s just announced their fourth pregnancy, so maybe Lohan will be a godmother!

New Kids on the Block is back for their first studio album in 11 years! It is called “Still Kids” and it comes out May 17th. The first single, “Kids” premiered on Tuesday. If you want to hear the music, the band is going on tour this June!

Another boyband is making a semi-comeback! Justin Timberlake confirmed that his new album will have a collaboration with his former band *NSYNC. The song is called “Paradise” and it will be out on March 15th.

Kylie Jenner is joining the long list of celebs who has an alcohol line. This past Tuesday, Jenner announced a new vodka soda called “Sprinter”. It will come in four flavors - black cherry, peach, grapefruit, and lime. The drink will hit shelves March 21st.

Advertisement





Tune in every Friday on Good Day for Haley’s Hot Takes!