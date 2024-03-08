Get inspiration and advice at the HBA of Northwest Michigan’s Home Expo

TRAVERSE CITY — This weekend is the Home Builder’s Association of Northwest Michigan’s Home Expo at Grand Traverse Resort.

Dozens of vendors, from heating and cooling to buliders and even concrete layers, will have the resources you need to make your house a home.

“Housing is an issue in our area, and then we also hear when folks call us that builders are backed up for a long time. So this is an opportunity for people to come out and start planning, meet the builders, meet the different contractors that are out there that can help with your projects, and can perhaps meet the builder that’s going to build your dream home,” said Lauren Tucker, HBA of Northwest Michigan executive officer.

Tickets to the show will get you access to booths and workshops on March 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and March 10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.