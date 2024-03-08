FSU provides parapros with tuition-free teaching degrees thanks to state grants

BIG RAPIDS — Ferris State University is teaming up with Rockford High School to address Michigan’s K-12 teacher shortage.

Thanks to grants from the Michigan Department of Education’s Grow Your Own program, paraprofessionals at Rockford High School can earn their teaching degree at FSU at no cost.

More than 50 paraprofessionals from Rockford are now on their way to a teaching degree.

Advertisement

“Most importantly” said Dr. Bobby Fleischman, provost and vice president for Academic Affairs at FSU, the program is “providing pathways, career pathways for people to make living wages and have careers that pay them enough to support their families in the communities in which they live.”

Ferris State University will also help the newly ceritified teachers secure jobs after graduating from the program.