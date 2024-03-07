Kennedy’s Kitchen brings Irish entertainment to the Bay Theatre

SUTTONS BAY — People in the Suttons Bay area can get into the St. Patrick’s Day spirit early this year.

Kennedy’s Kitchen will be performing for the fifth straight year at the Bay Theatre on Sunday, March 10.

The ensemble carries on Irish traditions with songs and storytelling. You can even enjoy a Guinness while you enjoy a performance that promises laughter and tears.

“When we put these events on, we have a lot of people who are local who come to pretty much all of them. But then we also bring in people from Traverse City and beyond. Being able to talk to them and have them be in the space for sometimes the first time in a very long time is a great feeling,” said

Doors open at 3 p.m. and the show starts at 4. Tickets are $25 and you can purchase them at the door or ahead of time online.