Soo Locks Children’s Museum receives large grant, plans to open in the fall

SAULT STE. MARIE — The Soo Locks Children’s Museum was one of 100 grantees selected as part of the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity Community Center grant program. They were selected from nearly 1,000 applicants across the state.

The dream for a children’s museum started in 2016, with a goal of offering unique experiences for young children to learn about their historic community and much more.

In the seven years since, the nonprofit behind the project has raised around $300,000 through other grants and fundraisers. With the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting that effort, they said this new grant couldn’t have come at a better time.

“With this grant, we can get construction completely done, which really is fast-forwarding us to some great progress. We will now raise money to install 11 planned exhibits,” said museum president Raquel Fernandez-Earns.

The Soo Locks Children’s Museum is expected to open sometime this fall.

