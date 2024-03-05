Northern Michigan August primary guide

As Michigan’s presidential primary race winds down, voters are looking to the Aug. 6 primary to make their pick for candidates to lower offices.

All of Michigan’s State House members and Representatives in Congress will be up for reelection. There will also be a race for the U.S. Senate as Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow retires.

Here’s what you need to know about races you’ll see and the candidates seeking your vote.

U.S. Senate

Michigan’s U.S. Senate election is drawing national attention as a potentially close race. Both sides are vying to replace Stabenow, who has served in the Senate since 2000.

On the Democratic side, Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Holly, actor Hill Harper and businessman Nasser Beydoun are competing for the nomination.

Numerous candidates are running in the Republican primary, including: former congressmen Mike Rogers, Peter Meijer and Justin Amash; businessmen Sandy Pensler and Michael Hoover; State Board of Education member Nikki Snyder; Ottawa County commissioner Rebekah Curran; entrepreneur Glenn Wilson; J.D. Wilson, a consultant; Bensson Samuel, a Northern Michigan doctor; Alexandria Taylor, a lawyer; and Sharon Savage, a teacher.

In Michigan’s previous Senate election, Democratic Sen. Gary Peters was reelected with 49.9% of the vote, beating out Republican John James who received 48.2%.

1st Congressional District

Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Watersmeet, is running for reelection to Congress. He faces opposition from Republican primary challenger Josh Saul, a veteran and accountant.

Two Democrats have entered the race to take on the eventual Republican nominee — Callie Barr, a lawyer and veteran support advocate, and Bob Lorinser, a doctor and candidate for the seat in 2022.

The 1st District covers the entire Upper Peninsula and most areas north of Ludington, excluding Manistee and most of Wexford counties.

Bergman was first elected in 2016 and defeated Lorinser 60% to 37.4% in 2022.

2nd Congressional District

Rep. John Moolenaar, R-Midland, is running for reelection to Congress. No other candidates have announced campaigns for the seat.

The 2nd District includes most mid-Michigan communities northwest of Lansing.

Moolenaar was first elected in 2014 and received 63.7% of the vote in 2022.

State House

Here are the State House candidates running in Northern Michigan. They’re listed in district order, with more southern districts listed as a lower number.

To find your State House race, search for your county of residence on the page.

100th District

Rep. Tom Kunse, R-Clare, is running for reelection to the State House. No other candidates have announced campaigns for the seat.

The 100th District covers all of Mecosta and Osceola Counties and most of Clare.

Kunse was elected to the seat in 2022 with 68.4% of the vote.

101st District

Rep. Joseph Fox, R-Fremont, is running for reelection to the State House. No other candidates have announced campaigns for the seat.

The 101st District covers all of Newaygo County, most of Lake County and portions of Mason and Oceana Counties.

Fox was elected to the seat in 2022 with 67.8% of the vote.

102nd District

Rep. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington, is running for reelection to the State House. No other candidates have announced campaigns for the seat.

The 102nd District includes most of Mason and Oceana Counties and a portion of Manistee County.

VanderWall was first elected to the House in 2016 where he served one term before running for the Senate in 2018. VanderWall won that race with 63.2% of the vote.

He again ran for the House in 2022, winning the seat with 61.1% of the vote.

103rd District

Rep. Betsy Coffia, D-Traverse City, is running for reelection to the State House. Two other candidates have announced campaigns for the seat — Katie Kniss, current chair of the Grand Traverse County GOP, and Lisa Trombley, former chair of the Grand Traverse County GOP.

Kniss previously ran against Rep. John Roth in 2022 and narrowly lost in the Republican primary.

The 103rd District covers all of Leelanau County and parts of Benzie and Grand Traverse Counties.

Coffia was elected in 2022 after several unsuccessful campaigns for the seat. She beat incumbent Rep. Jack O’Malley, R-Lake Ann, by just under 700 votes.

She received 49.8% of the vote, making her one of the only challengers statewide to take out an incumbent House member in 2022.

104th District

Rep. John Roth, R-Interlochen, told 9&10 News that he plans to file for reelection in the coming days. Owen Suhy, a banker from Traverse City, also plans to run in the Republican primary.

The 104th District covers portions of Manistee, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Wexford, Kalkaska and Antrim Counties.

Roth was first elected in 2020 and received 62.7% of the vote in 2022.

105th District

Rep. Ken Borton, R-Gaylord, is running for reelection to the State House. No other candidates have announced campaigns for the seat.

The 105th District covers all of Missaukee, Roscommon, Crawford and Otsego Counties, along with portions of Kalkaska, Oscoda and Antrim Counties.

Borton was first elected in 2020 and received 65.7% of the vote in 2022.

106th District

It is unclear if incumbent Rep. Cam Cavitt, R-Cheboygan, will seek reelection. Cavitt did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

Todd Smalenberg, a retired Marine and Department of Defense employee, is running in the Republican primary.

The 106th District covers all of Alcona, Alpena, Presque Isle and Montmorency Counties, along with nearly all of Cheboygan County and portions of Oscoda County.

Cavitt was elected in 2022 with 65% of the vote.

107th District

Rep. Neil Friske, R-Charlevoix, is running for reelection to the State House. Jodie Decker, a Democrat who faced Friske in 2022, has filed to run for the seat again.

The 107th District covers all of Charlevoix and Emmett Counties, along with parts of Mackinac, Chippewa and Cheboygan Counties.

Friske beat Decker 56.6% to 43.4%.

108th District

Rep. Dave Prestin, R-Cedar River, is running for reelection to the State House. No other candidates have announced campaigns for the seat.

The 108th District covers all of Luce, Schoolcraft, Delta and Menominee Counties, along with parts of Mackinac and Chippewa Counties.

Prestin was elected to the seat in 2022 with 65.7% of the vote.

109th District

Rep. Jenn Hill, D-Marquette, is running for reelection to the State House. She’s facing a crowd of candidates from both parties.

The Republican side includes: Karl Bohnak, a former meteorologist; Burt Mason, a retired businessman; George Meister, a tree farmer and project manager; and Melody Wagner, a farmer and Republican candidate for State House in every race since 2016.

(Note: A link to George Meister’s campaign page will be added once a global Facebook outage is resolved.)

The Democratic side consists of Margaret Brumm, a retired patent attorney, and Randy Girard, former township manager of Marquette.

The 109th District includes all of Marquette, Baraga, Alger Counties, along with most of Dickinson County.

Hill defeated Wagner 53% to 47% in 2022.