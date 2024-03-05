Joe Hurshe named president of Munson Medical Center

Joe Hurshe

TRAVERSE CITY – Munson Healthcare Chief Operating Officer Laura Glenn announced Tuesday that Joe Hurshe has been selected as the new president of Munson Medical Center in Traverse City effective April 1.

Hurshe brings 30 years of leadership experience in the healthcare industry, including 13 with Ascension Health, the second largest non-profit Catholic health system in the country. Most recently he served as chief operating officer for Ascension Michigan, whose 16 hospitals and 24,000 employees represents the health system’s largest operation across 19 states and Washington, D.C.

“We are very pleased to welcome Joe to our leadership team during a pivotal time for Munson Healthcare,” said Glenn. “As a seasoned leader with a proven track record in operational excellence, we believe he is an excellent fit to lead the team at our largest hospital, transform our culture for the future and contribute in a meaningful way to the community.”

During his nearly 14 years with Ascension Health, he also served as president and CEO of Ascension Providence Hospitals in Southfield and Novi, both of which hold the same Level II Trauma accreditation as Munson Medical Center. During his time in southeast Michigan, Ascension Providence Hospital in Southfield was named a Top 50 Hospital and Top 15 Heart Hospital by U.S. News and World Report.

Hurshe is a board-certified Fellow of the American Healthcare Executives Association, holds an M.A. in Management and Leadership from Webber University, and a Bachelor of Science in Health Administration from Eastern Michigan University. He is currently pursuing a doctorate in Health Administration at Central Michigan University.

In tandem with his role as a healthcare executive, Hurshe has also served as an Internship Advisor and Facilitator for Michigan Medicine MHSA Program and an adjunct faculty member for Michigan State University’s School of Human Medicine.

“From my first interactions with the team at Munson Medical Center, I immediately felt a connection to the culture, values, and unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality, compassionate care,” said Hurshe. “I am excited for the opportunity to lead Munson Medical Center and work closely with some of the finest, most dedicated doctors, nurses and team members in healthcare.”

Hurshe has long been a visitor of Northern Michigan and has family across the region, including in Traverse City. He and his wife, Kelly, who works for State of Michigan in Early Childhood Education, are now looking forward to calling it home.

They have two children, Allison, recently graduated from Central Michigan University and currently pursuing her MBA, and Ryan, who is headed to Tiffin University in Ohio to study Business Administration and play college baseball.