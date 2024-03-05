Skip to Main
Good Day Northern Michigan, Tuesday, March 5

03/05/2024 1:41 PM EST

Good Day Northern Michigan - Yogurt

Today on the show, hear from authors, local group organizers and a few furry friends.

Good Day Northern Michigan - AF Social TC

The AF Social club is created by women, for women who are sober curious or abstain from alcohol. Jaclyn Dugan explains opportunities and events upcoming for the club. A social hike on Sunday March 10, and a mixer at the Parlor in Traverse City March 18 are on the calendar for this month. For more information visit www.facebook.com/theafsocial.

AF Social club Processed with Lensa with Magic Correction & PT2 filter (Viewer Photo)

Good Day Northern Michigan - Bunny Yoga

Learn how one Wisconsin business offers a unique yoga experience.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Dr. Nadine

For National Reading Month and Women’s History Month, Pioneering Physician Dr. Nadine Burke Harris speaks on her latest book “The Deepest Well: Healing the Long-Term Effects of Childhood Trauma and Adversity”.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Cooper the Goldendoodle

A fire department in California has a new member of staff, Cooper the goldendoodle. The dog is trained to detect hormone changes that could help first responders after dealing with traumatic incidents on the job.

