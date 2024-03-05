Good Day Northern Michigan, Tuesday, March 5

Today on the show, hear from authors, local group organizers and a few furry friends.
The AF Social club is created by women, for women who are sober curious or abstain from alcohol. Jaclyn Dugan explains opportunities and events upcoming for the club. A social hike on Sunday March 10, and a mixer at the Parlor in Traverse City March 18 are on the calendar for this month. For more information visit www.facebook.com/theafsocial.
Learn how one Wisconsin business offers a unique yoga experience.
For National Reading Month and Women’s History Month, Pioneering Physician Dr. Nadine Burke Harris speaks on her latest book “The Deepest Well: Healing the Long-Term Effects of Childhood Trauma and Adversity”.
A fire department in California has a new member of staff, Cooper the goldendoodle. The dog is trained to detect hormone changes that could help first responders after dealing with traumatic incidents on the job.