Meet Finnegan, a sweet pup at Cherryland Humane Society in need of a fur-ever home

If you’re looking for a sweet-hearted companion who’s as happy on the couch as he is hiking the trails, look no further than Finnegan. Available for adoption at Cherryland Humane Society, this 6-year-old boy has a lot of great years left, gets along with everyone, and is very comfortable in social settings.

Finnegan, or “Finny,” has had a long road to where he is today. Adopted as a puppy, he was surrendered to Cherryland Humane Society because his family could not keep him due to moving and housing. But the light never left this happy boys eyes and he shows how resilient our four-legged friend can be.

In June, Finny will reach his two-year mark at Cherryland. He is full of love and cannot wait to meet his new family. Could that be you? Visit the Cherryland Humane Society website for more information on Finnegan and other pets looking for a forever home.