Crystal Mountain: March at the Mountain

Spring officially begins March 19, but that doesn’t mean winter fun has to come to an end. In fact, the slopes are open every day (weather permitting) at Crystal Mountain now through April 1, and the weekends are especially fun thanks to a series of Saturday events.

Head to Crystal Mountain in Thompsonville, Mich. for Passholder Appreciation Month and “March at the Mountain” featuring unique activities visitors won’t find anywhere else. The fun kicks off March 2 with a Mardi Gras theme.

“Regardless of the theme, people show up in their best dressed attire, work on their goggle tan and get in the last few turns of the season,” said Brittney Primeau, director of communications for Crystal Mountain. “Every weekend in March is one for the books, but some of the most memorable and popular events are the cardboard classic, kayaks on the snow, and the iconic slush cup. Even if you’re not taking part in the events, it’s always fun to see how creative people are with their cardboard sleds, and then of course seeing people try to ski or snowboard across a slushy pond of water is always entertaining.”

Here’s what’s in store during March at the Mountain at Crystal Mountain, held each Saturday in March:

· March 2: Mardi Gras at the Mountain. Dress up in your best purple, gold and green, throw on some beaded necklaces and hit the slopes. You’ll find Mardi Gras mask making, live music throughout the afternoon and evening, archery, glitter tattoos, horse-drawn surrey rides and, at night, outdoor laser tag. Young children will enjoy a build-a-buddy workshop, ice skating and spotting the jester skiing down the mountain. There’s even an on-the-slopes scavenger hunt. Find the Fleur de Lis scattered around the slopes and bring one back to the park for a prize!

· March 9: Spring Carnival. Create your best “Fun in the Sun” costume and ride down the slopes in style. Start off the morning with the Cardboard Classic, where there will be prizes not only for the winning racers, but also the most creative sled. The challenge: Sleds can only be made from cardboard and duct tape. Then, the Slush Cup race begins at 2 p.m. Participants must be at least 12 years old. Helmets are required for all races. Other daytime activities include ice skating, archery, bicycling, laser tag, live music and more.

· March 16: Celts and Kayaks. Spot a leprechaun on the slopes during this ode to St. Patrick’s Day celebration. Guests can even race a kayak down the slopes! This weekend also marks the second Slush Cup race of 2024. “It’s just as fun to watch as it is to participate; however, it’s safe to say you’ll be warmer watching from the sidelines,” Primeau said. “You never know what someone might choose to wear: snowsuit or swimsuit? Cape or no cape? People just love it.”

· March 23: Retro Day. “Maybe this is the day you’ll break out an old neon shirt, vintage sweater or bellbottom jeans for a day on the slopes,” Primeau said. Work on a “goggle tan” for spring skiing, then kick back to some retro tunes on the Lodge Patio. Join in an on-slope scavenger hunt and find the disco balls hidden around the mountain for a prize. Slap on a glittery tattoo and enjoy activities for people of all ages, from ice skating, archery and bicycling to live music, build-a-buddy workshops, horse-drawn surrey rides and more.

· March 30-31: Easter at the Mountain. It’s the last weekend of skiing and riding at Crystal for the season. Enjoy a better-than-traditional Bunny Brunch as well as crafts, bunny bingo, laser tag, and photos with the Easter Bunny. “This is the last weekend for skiing and riding of the season at Crystal Mountain,” Primeau said. “But the final day of the season is April 1 – and that’s not a joke.”

March is also Passholder Appreciation Month, which gives all Crystal Mountain season passholders great deals on lodging, lift tickets, dining, snow sports lessons, retail, and recreation.

However, ski packages, hot lodging dates and senior discounts are available to all guests. Plus, Crystal Mountain is a great place to spend Spring Break! Enjoy some of the best lodging rates of the season, specials at Crystal Spa, and an abundance of off-slope activities including archery outdoor laser tag, and more.

