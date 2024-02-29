Fire knocks out PBS, NPR broadcasts in Lower North East

People who live in the lower North East no longer have access to NPR or PBS Broadcasts after a fire broke out at the transmitter building for WCMU on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024.

The WCMU tower transmitted public radio and TV stations from WCML FM 91.7 and WCML-TV Channel 6 licensed to the city of Alpena and broadcast from Atlanta, MI.

The fire has also disrupted the signal to WCMW-FM 103.9 Harbor Springs., but engineers are working to restore broadcast services at that location.

According to WCMU the transmitter building is a total loss, and the stations will be off the air indefinitely.

WCMU was told by the fire department the fire most likely started in the generator room. The station says the building is a total loss, and that it will be months until the broadcast is up again.

Although the transmitter is gone, they still plan on having news coverage in the area and viewers impacted by the disruption can watch WCMU online at WCMU.org, and on the WCMU and PBS App.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.