Luther native competes on Survivor 46

Survivor is a show that has been watched on television screens since May of 2000! And now, 24 years later the show is embarking into it’s 46th season where we have a Northern Michigan native fighting in the newest season, Survivor 46!

Liz Wilcox was born and raised in Luther and went to school at Pine River. Halfway through high school Liz and her family picked up and moved to Florida where she currently calls home.

A business owner, a mother and equipped with Northern Michigan grit, Liz sits down with us to talk about this upcoming season!

You can tune into the new season of Survivor 46 starting Wednesday February 28th at 8 p.m.