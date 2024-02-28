Alanson man arrested for stealing truck and parking it at someone else’s house, state police say

Colin Matthew Peterson (Derrick Carroll)

EMMET COUNTY — On Feb. 14, a trooper from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post was called to a residence on Valley Road in Littlefield Township to take a report of a missing person. While at the residence, a vehicle was being reported stolen nearby, troopers said.

The vehicle, a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado dump truck, was later reported as being at a residence on Ayr Road in Alanson, troopers said.

The property owner stated 34-year-old Colin Matthew Peterson from Alanson had asked him if he could park the truck at this residence. The property owner became suspicious and later saw the truck had been reported as stolen on Facebook, he said.

Advertisement

He contacted the truck’s owner and notified him where his truck was, troopers said.

A report was turned over to the Emmet County Prosecutor’s Office, and an arrest warrant was authorized for Peterson on Feb. 16.

The complainant from the original missing person report was informed of the arrest warrant. She said Peterson would turn himself in. Troopers went to Peterson’s residence on Feb. 23 and placed him under arrest, officials said.

He was arraigned in the 90th District Court in Emmet County for one count unauthorized driving away of a motor vehicle.



