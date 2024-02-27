Riverview Elementary in Big Rapids awarded Literacy Leadership award and $1,000

BIG RAPIDS — Riverview Elementary in Big Rapids has been recognized for their proficiency in literacy by Talent First.

Talent First is an alliance of CEOs dedicated to ensuring there is talent in western Michigan.

They awarded Riverview with a Literacy Leadership award Monday that included a $1,000 check.

The goal is to recognize schools that are outperforming others at the same socio-economic status.

Talent First said they want to celebrate the hard work schools have done.

They’re very honored and excited to be recognized. It’s not something that happens all the time in education. And so I think it’s just a pertinent time to be lifting up and celebrating schools and giving them a little encouragement about the hard work that they’re doing and the great results they’re seeing,” Lisa Hungerford, the Talent First director of education innovation, said.

Talent First will be recognizing three other Michigan elementary schools in the coming weeks with the award.