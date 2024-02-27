MI Smash Therapy opening a smash room in Traverse City

TRAVERSE CITY — If the stress of work, rent or every day life is getting to you, there may be a way for you to channel that frustration soon in Traverse City.

Work is underway for MI Smash Therapy, which would be the cherry capital’s first smash room.

Smash rooms allow you to book a session to smash all kinds of items with hammers and mallets.

The owner, Adam Barlow, said it may be the kind of therapy that you need, even if you don’t know it.

“It’s a different kind of release because, you know, you’re not going to get in trouble for it. You know, you’re in a safe environment and you might get that release and let go of that pent up emotion inside of you that maybe you didn’t even know that you needed to let go of,” Barlow said.

They anticipate the smash room to be open in the spring.

