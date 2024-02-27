Good Day Northern Michigan, Tuesday Feb. 27

Wreaths Across America, in collaboration with the Library of Congress Veterans History Project, have proudly announced the launch of a new, free webinar series for educators.

These four-part quarterly webinars aim to equip educators and youth of all ages with the vast resources available from the Library of Congress and will focus on how teachers and students can participate in collecting, preserving and sharing veterans’ stories.

Curriculum developer and Gold Star Mother, Cindy Tatum, and head of communications for the project, Travis Bickford, explain.

Advertisement

Good Day Northern Michigan - election security

A recent survey from the cyber firm Arctic Wolf found key security concerns for the 2024 election.

The top concerns were AI-generated disinformation and phishing attacks.

Here to discuss the survey is author of “Building Cyber Vigilance and Resilience” and director at Vistrada, a cybersecurity firm, John Bromfield.

Good Day Northern Michigan - CAPS family expo

On Thursday, Feb. 29, Cadillac Schools will host their first family expo.

Advertisement

The event will include over 40 exhibits on safety, education and providing families with access to community resources. There will also be free childcare, free food samples, seminars and door prizes.

Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown tells us more.