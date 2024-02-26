Good Day Northern Michigan, Monday Feb. 26

The Otsego County Sportsplex has a new water polo program, starting with 5- to 11-year-olds.
Coach Dylan Robertson, a four-time Junior Olympian who moved to Gaylord from Pasadena, California, tells us all about the exciting new program.
Baseball cards and other trading cards are making a comeback, and not just with kids.
The Traverse City Card Show on Saturday, March 9, is a great chance to get out and meet fellow collectors. Event organizer Levi Gourdie tells us more.
For the first time, Kyiv has confirmed the number troopers killed in two years of Russia’s invasion – 31,000.
An independent Russian news outlet says about 75,000 Russians have been killed.
Retired diplomat Jack Segal, who teaches at Northwestern Michigan College, helps us understand what this means for both sides.