Good Day Northern Michigan, Monday Feb. 26

The Otsego County Sportsplex has a new water polo program, starting with 5- to 11-year-olds.

Coach Dylan Robertson, a four-time Junior Olympian who moved to Gaylord from Pasadena, California, tells us all about the exciting new program.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Card Show

Baseball cards and other trading cards are making a comeback, and not just with kids.

The Traverse City Card Show on Saturday, March 9, is a great chance to get out and meet fellow collectors. Event organizer Levi Gourdie tells us more.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Jack Segal 2/26

For the first time, Kyiv has confirmed the number troopers killed in two years of Russia’s invasion – 31,000.

An independent Russian news outlet says about 75,000 Russians have been killed.

Retired diplomat Jack Segal, who teaches at Northwestern Michigan College, helps us understand what this means for both sides.