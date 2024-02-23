Last weekend for early voting ahead of Tuesday, Feb. 27 election

Early voting sites across the state will be open Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 24 and 25, for the second and final weekend of in-person early voting for Michigan’s Presidential Primary.

More than 50,000 Michigan voters have already cast their ballot since last Saturday. At least nine consecutive days of in-person early voting, including two weekends, is now a constitutional requirement following the 2022 passage of Proposal 2.

Early voting sites may be different than your usual polling place. Visit Michigan.gov/EarlyVoting to find the nearest site and hours. You can receive and fill out a ballot at your early voting site or turn in your absentee ballot. Early voting ballots and absentee ballots are not counted until Election Day.

Michigan citizens can register to vote in person at their clerk’s office with proof of residency now through 8 p.m. on Election Day. Voters can register and cast a ballot on the same day.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Feb. 27.