Haley’s Hot Takes: The People’s Choice Awards Recap and more!

It was a busy week in Hollywood! Before we talk about the People’s Choice Awards, we have some other news!

Former Disney Channel star Bridgit Mendler is adding another title to her resume! Earlier this week she announced the launch of her start up Northwood Space. This company will produce ground stations that connect to satellites in space!

She also announced that she has become a mother! So happy for her!

Lionel Richie shared a regret on one of the most iconic nights in op music! In 1985, 40 legendary artist all got together to sing the hit “We Are the World”. However, one person was missing, the Queen of Pop! Madonna was left out and instead Cyndi Lauper was chosen. Personally, I think both should have been there!

Beyoncé made history with her new song “Texas Hold’Em” when it made the top spot on the Billboards Hot Country Songs chart. This makes her the first woman to have topped both the Hot Country and Hot R&B, Hip Hop charts.

Now, lets get into the People’s Choice Awards!

I am going to be honest, compared to all the awards shows I have watched this season this was not my favorite! It just did not “wow” me! That being said, lets talk about some of the highlights!

Lenny Kravitz accepted the Music Icon Award and that sang a medley of his hits! He was not the only performer, Kylie Minogue and Lainey Wilson also took the stage.

My favorite part was when Natasha Bedingfield surprised the audience by singing her 2004 hit song “Unwritten” with actors Glenn Powell and Sydney Sweeney. The song regained popularity this year thank to the rom-com “Anyone But You” that stars the actors.

Adam Sandler accepted the People’s Choice Icon Award and his speech was pretty amazing! Check it out in the video above!

