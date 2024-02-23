Grayling man and woman charged with sexually assaulting a child

Kyle Louis Purtill

CRAWFORD COUNTY — In September 2023, the Michigan State Police Caro Post forwarded a sexual assault allegation to the MSP Houghton Lake Post after the venue was determined to be in Crawford County. The victim was interviewed at The Child Advocacy Center of Tuscola County, troopers said.

Text messages were captured on the victim’s phone between the victim and male suspect, troopers said.

The suspects, 24-year-old Kyle Louis Purtill and 23-year-old Alexis Nichole Bradley, both from Grayling, were interviewed by a trooper from the MSP Houghton Lake Post. The investigation led to arrest warrants being authorized in early January 2024 for Purtill and Bradley, troopers said.

Unsuccessful attempts were made to locate them, troopers said.

On Jan. 27, a trooper from the MSP Houghton Lake Post stopped to talk to a man and woman walking on the wrong side of the roadway on M-72 near M-93. The man and woman were the wanted suspects, troopers said.

Purtill and Bradley were placed under arrest and lodged in the Crawford County Jail.

Purtill was arraigned this week in the 46th District Court in Crawford County on two counts of criminal sexual conduct third degree victim 13-15. Bradley was arraigned this week in the 46th District Court in Crawford County on one count of criminal sexual conduct third degree victim 13-15.



