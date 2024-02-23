Benzonia man arrested for assault with dangerous weapon and possession of firearm while intoxicated

BENZIE COUNTY — On Feb. 21 around 8:10 p.m., a trooper from the Michigan State Police Traverse City Post and deputies from the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office went to a residence on North Marshall Road in Homestead Township on a report about a breaking and entering involving a firearm.

When the trooper and deputies arrived, the victim was outside, troopers said. He alleged 67-year-old Mark Steven Link from Benzonia woke him up while he was sleeping on the couch and that Link was pointing a handgun at him and threatening him for messing with his brother, troopers said.

The victim pushed the gun aside and knocked Link to the floor, and the victim was able to disarm Link, who was still inside the residence, troopers said.

Link was found inside the residence sitting on a bed in the bedroom with a woman, troopers said.

State police said Link was intoxicated and told the trooper he was there because the victim was messing with his brother.

A loaded .38 caliber revolver was located on the couch where the assault took place, troopers said. The revolver was registered to Link, they reported.

Link was arrested and lodged in the Benzie County Jail. Link was arraigned Feb. 22 in the 85th District Court in Benzie County for one count assault with a dangerous weapon, and one count possession firearm under the influence.