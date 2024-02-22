Cadillac receives $572,000 grant as part of the Blight Elimination Program

CADILLAC — The governor announced more than $72 million in grants from the State Land Bank Authority to support state projects as part of their Blight Elimination Program.

And one of those grants is going to the city of Cadillac. The grant is for just over $572,000, and it will go toward the purchase of western concrete property located near the intersection of 5th and 3rd Street as well as removing old buildings.

This property, when finished, will go toward attracting more industrial businesses to the area.

“This is an incredible example of collaboration between the city’s industrial fund partners. That’s a private nonprofit, along with the city’s own brownfield authority. City council consultants and staff, all for the purposes of making Cadillac a better place for people to economically develop,” Marcus Peccia, the Cadillac city manager, said.

The initial discussion was to bring Oldrati Group, a plastics company out of Italy, but that is still undetermined at this time.

Manistee and Osceola Counties are also getting some of that grant money.

In total, Manistee County Land Bank is getting almost $2 million while Osceola County Land Bank is receiving nearly $250,000.