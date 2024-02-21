Michigan State Police working on recruiting efforts by going to the Michigan Works Expo

ROGERS CITY — Michigan State Police troopers will be at the Michigan Works Expo at Rogers City High School on Feb. 22.

This is part of MSP’s effort to recruit the next generation of troopers.

MSP’s mission is to go into underserved communities for a more diverse pool of applicants. They are looking for young people who may want to look into a future in law enforcement.

MSP said the recruiting process is much more streamlined compared to years’ past.

“When I came in the Michigan State Police many, many years ago, it could take up to a year for a person to be in an academy after they start the application process with a new streamlined process we have. A person will know within 45 days once they start the application process if they will be given an offer of employment,” Lt. Derrick Carroll from Michigan State Police said.

The Michigan Works Expo will begin at 8 a.m. and end at 4 p.m.