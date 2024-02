Corey Adkins, communications director for the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum, gives us an inside look at their most recent find, a merchant ship that sank in Lake Superior in 1940.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Red pandas

John Ball Zoo is helping create a program that will support red panda conservation across the world.

Jaime Racalla, animal care supervisor, tells us about the effort to protect their habitats and breeding.

