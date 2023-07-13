Red panda gives birth to litter at John Ball Zoo, and we have video of the cute babies

John Ball Zoo announced the birth of a litter of red pandas. They say this is the second litter from their female red panda, Wasabi, and their male, Wyatt.

The babies were born on July 11, and staff have been closely monitoring Wasabi and her babies via video cameras since then. You can watch some of the video above.

The zoo says they haven’t determined the sex of the cubs yet.

Advertisement

“John Ball Zoo is dedicated to the conservation and preservation of endangered species including red pandas, and the birth of these cubs will help ensure the future of the species,” said Dr. Ryan Colburn, John Ball Zoo’s veterinarian. “Our expert animal care staff is closely monitoring the cubs’ health and development, ensuring that they receive the best possible care in their early stages of life.”

Red pandas are native to the Eastern Himalayas and southwestern China, but due to habitat loss, deforestation and poaching there are less than 2,500 adult red pandas left in the wild.

John Ball Zoo says in the next two to three months, the cubs will start exploring their habitat and become more independent.