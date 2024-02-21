18-year-old charged with dealing fentanyl that killed person in South Boardman

Elijah Aguero

KALKASKA COUNTY — An 18-year-old was charged with dealing the fentanyl that caused a deadly overdose in South Boardman.

Detectives from the Traverse Narcotics Team (TNT) started their investigation after the death on June 13, 2023.

They identified a suspect, Elijah Aguero from Muskegon, and in July detectives say they conducted a controlled purchase of fentanyl from Aguero.

He was arrested in September for delivering causing death. TNT says Aguero was 17 at the time of the overdose death but was charged as an adult.

Delivery of a controlled substance causing death has a maximum penalty of life in prison and delivery of fentanyl is a 20-year felony.