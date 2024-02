Paul Vance Ellingson

MT. PLEASANT — The Mt. Pleasant Police Department needs your help finding an attempted murder suspect.

Police say the attempted murder took place on Friday, Feb. 16 after two male roommates had a fight.

They are searching for Paul Vance Ellingson, a 57-year-old white male. He was last seen driving a stolen 2020 maroon Mitsubishi Mirage with Michigan license plate 4MDA41.

If you have any information, please contact the Anonymous Tip Line at 989-779-9111 or Central Dispatch at 989-773-1000.