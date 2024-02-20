Gotion buys former JC Penny building in downtown Big Rapids, plans to make it an office

BIG RAPIDS — A building in Big Rapids has stood empty for several years, but that’s about to change.

On Tuesday, Gotion announced that they are opening an office in the former JC Penny building in downtown Big Rapids. The battery maker said they plan to take over the building starting March 1 and renovate the space to include conference rooms, work stations and other amenities.

A Gotion spokesperson said they would like to have 55 employees in the office by the end of 2024, and 200 employees in downtown Big Rapids by 2025.

People in the area have criticized the battery plant that Gotion plans to bring to Green Charter Township over environmental concerns and because of the company’s alleged ties to the Chinese Communist Party.